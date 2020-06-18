REPORT: There’s Only A 50% Chance College Football Happens

There’s reportedly a very real chance college football doesn’t happen in the fall.

According to Teddy Greenstein, “someone high up in college athletics” told him that the odds of college football happening in the fall are 50/50 during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that this person said games with big crowds are “ridiculous.”

Someone high up in college athletics just told me it’s 50-50 — at best — that college fball is played. And the concept that large crowds come to games is ridiculous. A slimmer sked — 10 games in 10 weeks? — could help. — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) June 17, 2020

Only 50/50? Yeah, if that turns out to be the truth, then you can expect fans around the country to absolutely lose their minds.

We’ve been putting in the work, we’ve been fighting the war against coronavirus and we’ve been led to believe we were trending in the correct direction.

If that all gets snatched away at the 11th hour from fans, then they’re going to be furious. I can’t think of a more maddening situation.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

I don’t even understand how games happening can only be at 50%. That makes no sense at all. Yes, we’ve had programs with players test positive, but we all expected that to happen.

What has happened to indicate the entire season might be scrapped?

I really hope Greenstein turns out to be wrong here. If the season gets bagged, which is very possible if the 50/50 number is accurate, then we’re in for a brutal fall.

America needs football and there’s no way around it.