Are There Any Reasons To Have Hope For The Country?

On today’s podcast we answer a listener’s email — one which echoes a lot of emails recently — about the loss of hope for the country. Being down about the state of the country given the news lately is perfectly understandable, but there is reason for hope and there are things worth fighting for. We get into those.

Then we talk about Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin calling the police reform bill introduced by South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott “a token,” blowing the old racist dog whistle. We also get into Scott’s perfect rebuttal. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Silent When Asked If They Condemn Dick Durbin’s ‘Token’ Comment Towards Sen. Tim Scott’s Legislation)

Finally, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sat for an embarrassingly slobbering interview with Good Morning America’s Amy Robach. She couldn’t find the time to ask about his order requiring nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients, leading to the deaths of thousands, but did ask about his glowing press and poll numbers. It was gross to watch.

Listen to the show:

