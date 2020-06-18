Washington State And Mississippi State Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Mississippi State and Washington State will play twice in football in the coming years.

According to a release from WSU, the Cougars will travel August 31, 2030 to Starkville to face the Bulldogs. MSU will return the favor and travel to Pullman for a game August 30, 2031. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Mike Leach is still coaching in a decade, the series will be about him taking on his former team.

Generally speaking, I wouldn’t care about an SEC team playing Washington State. I’d give them props for scheduling a Power 5 opponent and I’d probably leave it at that.

Having said that, this situation is very different. This is all about Leach leading the Bulldogs against his old team.

This is the kind of scenario college football fans dream about. It’s games like these that get fans super amped and pumped up.

Mike Leach is a hero in the world of college football, and he’s universally loved. I know people who couldn’t have cared less about Washington State but followed the Cougars just because of Leach.

Those same people (myself included) have now migrated to follow the Bulldogs.

No matter what happens in these two games, they’re going to both be required viewing if Leach is still coaching. Anything less than a standing ovation in his return to Pullman will be unacceptable.

After all, he’s the coach that put the Cougars on the map.