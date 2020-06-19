3 Mini Air Conditioners To Keep You Cool This Summer, Now On Sale

The summer is fast approaching, and already, the heat is making is presence known. Sure, you could blast the A/C, but that could hike up your electricity bills to absurd levels — and nobody wants that. But instead of suffering in the heat, using a personal A/C can save you serious bucks and keep you comfortably cool all summer long. And lucky for you, we found three fantastic mini-air conditioners that are all on sale for a limited time!

The EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner – $179.99

This intelligent, portable A/C is a complete game-changer when it comes to temperature control. That’s because it works the same way nature does, using natural, evaporative cooling to keep the air around you cool and comfortable. It also functions as a humidifier and air purifier and can be paired with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and other smart home platforms, making it incredibly easy to use.

Whether you place it on your office desk or bedroom nightstand, the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner, which has received praises in Forbes, The Guardian, and more, is the best thing to happen to your air this summer.

Nordic Hygge AirChill: Personal Evaporative Cooler – $69.99

This advanced evaporative cooler is a must-have during hot summer months. Not only does it cool down and humidify the air around you, but it also serves as a purifying air filter and a treat for the eyes thanks to its colorful LED lights. And while it’s only a mere seven inches, it’s twice as powerful as most mini air conditioners on the market, boasting an incredibly powerful, high-speed, nine-blade fan. And thanks to its easy-to-use touch screen controls and the fact that its rechargeable via USB, the device is super accessible, perfect for the whole family to use.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner – $79.99

When you want crisp, cool air, this little guy delivers, and fast! In under 10 minutes, the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner can reach its ultimate cooling power while still proving to be eco-friendly and bio-safe. That’s because it features the energy-efficient, patented EvaBreeze® material, helping to cool air down significantly with a unique padding system that is controlled with a single button. Combine that with its effective filtration system, and you can expect to breathe cleaner, cooler air, and even get better sleep.

“The perfect personal bedside fan when the a/c is off.” – Norman K

