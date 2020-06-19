Alabama’s Non-Conference Football Schedule Through 2035 Is Absurdly Tough

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Alabama’s non-conference football schedule over the next decade and a half.

Following the news that the Crimson Tide scheduled a home-and-home with Ohio State, Michael Casagrande tweeted the team’s major non-conference opponents through 2035. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama will play multiple games against Texas, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Ohio State, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech in that time period.

You can see the full list below.

I know I drag Alabama and the SEC, but there’s no question the Crimson Tide are actually putting in the work to build a very tough non-conference slate.

For as much as I dog the SEC for the out-of-conference cupcakes, you can’t say Alabama isn’t trying to put powerhouse opponents on the other side of the ball.

They very clearly are.

Having said all of that, this is also pretty devious from Nick Saban if he retires in the next couple years. He’s more or less making sure the man who follows him won’t have a shot in hell at his kind of success.

Imagine having to replace the greatest coach in college football, and then having to play the schedule listed above.

If that’s not a devious plot from Saban, then I don’t know what is.

Good luck to the person who takes over next! They’re going to need it!