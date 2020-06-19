Biden Up 12 Points Against Trump: Fox Poll

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 12 points nationwide, according to a Fox News poll.

Support for the former vice president is at 50%, while support for Trump stands at 38%, the poll showed. The 12-point gap is an increase from the previous Fox News poll, released in mid-May, which gave Biden an eight-point advantage over Trump, The Hill reported.

Biden’s growing lead came amid protests over the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, video of the incident showed.

Fifty-six percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s response to the protests that have taken place, while 60% approve of the protests overall, according to the poll. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump By 14 Points In CNN Poll)

As race relations have come into the national spotlight, only 35% of those surveyed said they believed the president “respects racial minorities,” while 53% said the same for Biden.

Among black voters, only 8% said the same about Trump, compared to 79% for Biden, according to the poll.

The president’s support is slipping among crucial voting blocs as well, the poll showed. While he won rural voters by a 27-point margin in 2016, he leads among the demographic by nine points.

The poll was conducted between June 13 and June 16 among 1,343 registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/-2.5 points.

