Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gushes About ‘Wonderful Husband’

Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed about her “wonderful husband” and how he’s been during her pregnancy.

"Really well, actually," the wife of the 40-year-old actor shared during her appearance via video on the Instagram show "Power Up" with her friend Dr. Zelana Montminy. The comments were noted by AOL.com in a piece published Friday.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she added.

Katherine continued, giving a special shout-out to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star. “Obviously, I have a very wonderful husband … it’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time, so that’s been helpful.”

Schwarzenegger, who is expecting the couple’s first child together, said being able to talk to her friend Montminy during this time has also helped her.

“Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I’m learning it as I go, and it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant, for sure,” Pratt’s wife explained.

It all comes following reports earlier this year the “Jurassic World” star and Schwarzenegger were expecting after tying the knot last June.

Pratt has been quiet about the pregnancy, but father-in-law and legendary action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger made it clear he’s thrilled about the new family member.

“I was just thinking about the gene pool,” Schwarzenegger said during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“It is part Kennedy and part, you know, the sweet gene pool things you can do, the Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt,” he added. “I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and training the dinosaurs. That is a lot of the power here.”

As previously reported, Arnold’s ex-wife and Katherine’s mother is Maria Shriver, the niece of the late President John Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy.