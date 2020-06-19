Chris Simms Ranks Matthew Stafford As 9th Best QB In The NFL

Chris Simms thinks Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford is the ninth best passer in the NFL.

Simms ranked Stafford as the ninth best quarterback in the league, despite the fact the star gunslinger missed a large chunk of last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 16, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

I couldn’t agree more with Simms. Stafford is a criminally underrated quarterback to the point that it’s just disrespectful.

We’re talking about one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the history of football. Yet, people don’t seem to understand his greatness.

The fact Simms ranked him this high despite how much time he missed is just a testament to his greatness. While I disagreed with Simms on Minshew, I 100% support this one.

As a lifelong Lions fan, it’s been frustrating as all hell that we don’t win more. However, I’m not going to blame Matthew Stafford for that.

The Lions are excellent at pissing away careers. Look no further than Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders for proof of that fact.

The Lions just don’t know how to manage talent. Has Matthew Stafford ever had an elite running game? The answer is “no.”

Yet, he keeps slinging the rock all over the field.

While I think the Lions will be horrible this season, I do expect Stafford to ball out once again.