Christian McCaffrey Surprises Military Father-Daughter Duo For Father’s Day

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey surprised a military dad and his military daughter for Father’s Day.

McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the United Service Organization of North Carolina to set up a virtual meeting between the family and the Panthers running back, according to a tweet McCaffrey shared Wednesday on Twitter.

WATCH:

Dads and father figures play such a huge role in the paths we choose. Great to work with @USAA and the @USOofNC to surprise a @Marine and his daughter – who also chose to serve – for #FathersDay. Thanks to all those who guide and inspire us. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/0AaLP8z1ub — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) June 17, 2020

When asked why she decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, Ella said it’s a “really good life.” (RELATED: Christian McCaffrey Says The Panthers ‘Have Great Thing Going’ After 4-Year Contract Extension)

“For me, I realized when I turned 18, it was time to be an adult,” Ella said. “We have a really good life as a military family, why not just keep it going.”

“It means a lot, because my dad adopted me,” Ella added. “He chose to take me on. For me, it is very meaningful, because he chose to be my dad.”

McCaffrey is a great guy and surprising a military family like this is such a nice gesture. This family should be an inspiration to everyone.