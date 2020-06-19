MSU Football Coach Mike Leach Supports Changing The Mississippi State Flag

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is open to changing the state flag.

Southeast Conference commissioner Greg Sankey called Thursday night for the state flag of Mississippi to be changed because it features the Confederate flag. If it’s not, Sankey said, the state could lose championship events. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to Sankey’s demand, MSU President Mark Keenum released a statement in support of change and said the following, in part:

Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag. I have reiterated that view to our state’s leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours. On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue.

Leach tweeted late Thursday night, “I support President Keenum. At Mississippi State University I embrace the inclusion of all People and open dialogue on all issues. Hail State!”

What did I say Thursday night? I said Mississippi State and Ole Miss have the power to flex their muscles and get change.

The two most recognizable faces in the state outside of the governor are Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach. Hell, the two of them might honestly be more influential than government officials.

After all, the state of Mississippi loves football, and Leach and Kiffin are the two most powerful football figures in the state.

If Leach pushes for the flag to be changed, then there’s a great chance the needle moves enough to get something done.

We’ll see what happens, but it certainly seems like the most powerful figures in the state are all lining up together.