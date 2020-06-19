REPORT: ESPN Has Been Filming An All-Access Documentary On Mike Gundy And Oklahoma State

ESPN has reportedly been filming an all-access documentary on Oklahoma State and head football coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy has been in the news nonstop because he wore an OAN shirt and his star player Chuba Hubbard threatened to boycott the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

The star football coach has had to release multiple videos after the fact addressing the t-shirt.

“I was a dumbass. I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt.” Mike Gundy reflects on everything that happened after a picture of him wearing an OAN t-shirt surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/4A9hsiBIdG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 18, 2020

According to Awful Announcing, ESPN has been filming an all-access documentary as all of this has been unfolding. Awful Announcing reported the following:

While the Oklahoma State series hasn’t been announced by ESPN quite yet, we’re being told that this series is meant to mirror Miles To Go, an ESPN+ all access program that followed the Kansas football team last season.

This series is going to get ratings through the roof when the whole thing airs, which Awful Announcing speculates could start earlier than August because of the shirt situation.

Personally, I think the fact Gundy apologized is absurd. He wore a t-shirt from a conservative news outlet and people are acting like he wore an ISIS shirt.

Having said that, you best believe I’ll be watching this series whenever it starts. There’s nothing college football fans love than some behind-the-scenes drama.

Well, Gundy has found himself involved in more drama than most college football coaches will in a lifetime.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

It should be a fun time! What a damn coincidence that ESPN has had cameras rolling this whole time. I can’t wait to see what they captured on film.