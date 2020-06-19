Facebook And Twitter Yank Hugging Toddler Meme After One Of Their Fathers Complains

Both Facebook and Twitter have pulled a viral video of hugging toddlers Friday after one of their fathers complained.

The video was a manipulated version, created by @carpedonktum, of a viral video that had showed two toddlers — one black and one white — running toward each other and hugging. The new version superimposed a fake CNN chyron that read, “Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby” and showed the white toddler chasing the black toddler before reverting to what had really happened.

President Donald Trump shared the manipulated version on both Twitter and Facebook, provoking a response from a number of his critics. CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta even brought it up during Friday’s press briefing, suggesting that sharing a fake video made the president “fake news.” (RELATED: ‘Gotta Let Me Finish, Jim, This Isn’t A Cable News Segment’: Kayleigh McEnany Chastises CNN’s Acosta For Interrupting)

Jim Acosta says that President Trump was “exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point” by sharing the satirical video of CNN last night pic.twitter.com/A7hhd6OMDd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

According to a report from CNN Business, Jukin Media reached out to Twitter claiming copyright infringement on behalf of the parent who had initially posted the video. Jukin Media gave a full statement to CNN Business.

Neither the video owner nor Jukin Media gave the President permission to post the video, and after our review, we believe that his unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defense.

Facebook reported receiving a similar statement, as spokesman Andy Stone relayed: “We received a copyright complaint from the rights holder of this video under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post.”

Twitter also appeared to have complied with the demand.

Twitter has now disabled the video in this tweet. https://t.co/a1OB5Jc91w — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2020

Michael Cisneros, the father of one of the boys in the video, had posted about Trump’s use of the manipulated version on his own Facebook page, according to CNN Business.

“HE WILL NOT TURN THIS LOVING, BEAUTIFUL VIDEO TO FURTHER HIS HATE AGENDA!! !! !! !!” the post read.