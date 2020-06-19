Follow The Neoliberal Money | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EPISODE 11

The Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik every Friday for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

The guys took last week off, and returned Friday with a vengeance. Datoc and Malik opened by asking a key question involving former National Security Adviser John Bolton: why do we keep going back to the well on leaders with fiscal and foreign policy neocon addictions? For that matter, why are American companies so eager to get in bed with China, a country that actively tries to undermine the United States at every turn? (RELATED: Trump Responds To Allegations In ‘Dolt’ Bolton’s Book)

Malik then guided the conversation through a detailed breakdown of the latest economic data. The good news is we’re on the right track. The bad news, there’s a very real chance this thing falls off a cliff again unless everyone in government gets their acts together.

On a policy front, Datoc broke down new developments surrounding President Donald Trump’s police reform push, the move to rollback Section 230, and the possibility of a potential Infrastructure overhaul in the coming months.

Finally, we want to remind everyone about Datoc’s MASSIVE interview with Trump, which takes place Friday afternoon. Let us know in the comments what you want to see him ask.

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”