‘Fox Is Terrible!’: Trump Snaps On Fox News After Presidential Poll Shows Biden In The Lead

President Donald Trump called Fox News “terrible” Friday after the network published a poll showing Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a double-digit margin.

Fox News published a national poll Thursday showing the former vice president leading Trump by 12%, with the president holding a 44% approval rating. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Dismisses John Bolton’s Book As ‘A One Week Story’)

“@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016,” the president tweeted. “Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!”

.@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

The president has amplified his criticism of the network recently, warning earlier this year that Fox News and anchor Chris Wallace are going down a “bad path.” (RELATED: President Trump Warns ‘Looters And Lowlifes’ Against Disrupting Tulsa Rally)

The Fox News poll is in line with other recent polls that show Biden’s lead over the incumbent president growing as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic and protests occurring in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

A CNN poll published earlier in June surveyed 1,250 people and found that 55% of respondents indicated they would vote for Biden, compared to 41% who indicated they would vote for Trump.

A Quinnipiac poll published in May found Biden leading the president by 11%. That poll surveyed 1,323 self-identified registered voters.