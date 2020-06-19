Kate Middleton Rocks Jeans And Vest Look In First Public Appearance Since Pandemic Hit

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she stepped out for her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever as she rocked a pair of chocolate jeans with a powder blue button up top during her visit to the Fakenham Garden Center in Norfolk, United Kingdom.

She completed the terrific look with her hair partly pulled back, a quilted vest and sneakers as she spoke with the owners of the garden about how their business was affected during the pandemic.

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

“The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members,” a tweet from Kensington Royal read, along with a handful of pictures from the day’s public engagement.

“The Duchess heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely,” the palace added.

Middleton's fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.