Editorial

Kate Middleton Rocks Jeans And Vest Look In First Public Appearance Since Pandemic Hit

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown, on June 18, 2020 in Fakenham, United Kingdom. The garden centre is near her Anmer Hall home and, as a keen gardener, the Duchess wanted to hear how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the family-run independent business, which first opened in 1984. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she stepped out for her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown.

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever as she rocked a pair of chocolate jeans with a powder blue button up top during her visit to the Fakenham Garden Center in Norfolk, United Kingdom.  (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She completed the terrific look with her hair partly pulled back, a quilted vest and sneakers as she spoke with the owners of the garden about how their business was affected during the pandemic. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

To say she looked terrific would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members,” a tweet from Kensington Royal read, along with a handful of pictures from the day’s public engagement.

“The Duchess heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely,” the palace added.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.