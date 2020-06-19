Navy Will Start Football Activities July 21 After 2 Weeks Of Quarantine

Navy won’t start football practices for more than a month.

According to the Capital Gazette, the Midshipmen will start football activities July 21. Players will report July 5 for two weeks of isolation and quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Midshipmen will open the season at home August 29 against Notre Dame after the game was moved from Ireland.

Navy sure seems to be taking their damn time bringing players back for football activities. They’re not returning until July and football won’t start for two weeks after that!

Are things that bad in Annapolis that players can’t start practicing sooner? This just doesn’t make a ton of sense to me.

Tons of teams are already back and grinding.

Navy probably won’t beat Notre Dame no matter what happens. After all, the Fighting Irish have playoff aspirations and Ian Book is a hell of a quarterback.

You know how to guarantee they get smoked by Notre Dame? Only giving the Midshipmen about a month to prepare should get the job done.

The spread back in May was 16.5 in favor of Notre Dame. Yeah, you’re going to want to smash that if Navy is starting practice July 21.

The game might be over by halftime and Ian Book might not need to play by the fourth quarter.

We’ll see what happens August 29, but things aren’t looking great.