Nebraska Coaches Fred Hoiberg And Scott Frost Will Donate Part Of Their Salaries Back To The Athletic Department

Nebraska coaches Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries back to the athletic department.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Cornhuskers announced the football coach and men's basketball coach will both give some money back.

Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg will each donate a portion of their salaries for the upcoming fiscal year back to the Cornhuskers’ Athletic Department, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 18, 2020

I mean, honestly, Scott Frost should probably give a lot of money back to the athletic department. According to ESPN, Frost’s salary is $5 million annually.

Yeah, he should probably give about $4 million of that back. He’s getting paid a ton of money to not win football games.

Let’s not forget that Frost is an abysmal 9-15 after two years in Lincoln. That means Frost is being paid more than $1 million for each win he’s had with the Cornhuskers.

I’m not a financial expert, but that doesn’t seem like a great deal for Nebraska. For comparison, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst made just north of $4 million last year, and won 10 games.

So, Wisconsin is paying $400,000 per win, and Nebraska is paying more than a million. You tell me which is a better deal.

Give it back, Frost! Give it all back. Nebraska should withhold his salary until he actually wins 10 games in a season. If you want to get paid like an elite coach, then you damn sure better get elite results.

So far, Scott Frost hasn’t even come close to doing that.