Paul Chryst Hasn’t ‘Spent A Lot Of Time’ Thinking About If Fans Will Be Allowed At Football Games

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst isn’t spending time worrying about whether or not the stands will be packed in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause problems around America, we still don’t know whether or not fans will be allowed at games in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chryst said the following Friday, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter:

I haven’t spent a lot of time on it. Certainly we’re spoiled here, we’ve got a great fan base. Camp Randall’s game day atmosphere is as good as there is in this country, and yet, right now that’s not my decision and that’s not my call. Have I thought about it? Yeah, but there’s a lot of other stuff I should use my time on.

Now, would some fans be concerned if their coach wasn’t spending time thinking about the fans? Sure, but I’m not.

Why? It’s super simple. Chryst doesn’t have time to worry about if there will be fans in the stands or not. He’s busy focusing on national titles!

He’s busy focusing on crushing Minnesota, thrashing Notre Dame, rocking Michigan, wrapping up the Big 10 West and then taking it to Ohio State in the conference title game.

Trust me, the fans would prefer it if he was busy focusing on that stuff. We can figure out the seating situation down the road.

None of it will matter if we can’t put points on the board.

If the choices are between Chryst worrying about fans or winning a national title, you can smash the latter option for me.

It’s not even a tough call for the Wisconsin Badgers! Let’s get the pads on and let’s get to work!