‘Perry Mason’ With Matthew Rhys Premieres June 21 On HBO

“Perry Mason” with Matthew Rhys will premiere Sunday night on HBO.

The plot of the highly-anticipated series, according to an HBO press release, is as follows:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

While I don’t know much about the backstory, I do know that “Perry Mason” looks like it’s going to be a damn good show, especially with Rhys leading the way.

We all know HBO makes exceptional content. It’s what has made the network one of the powerful organizations in all of entertainment.

Now, HBO is bringing us a new mystery show with one of the most talented men in all of Hollywood in the leading role.

If that doesn’t have you excited, then nothing will get you amped.

For those of you who don’t know, Rhys famously starred in “The Americans” for years on FX, and that was also a damn good show.

Now, he’ll be switching gears a little bit as he takes over “Perry Mason” on HBO.

Make sure to check it out Sunday night at 9:00 EST on HBO!