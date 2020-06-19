Sean Parnell Is Not Done Serving The Country

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk to former Army Ranger, bestselling author and candidate for Congress for Pennsylvania’s 17th District, Sean Parnell.

We dive into Sean’s life and how his desire to serve the country after Sept. 11 became the driving force in his life. He became an Army Ranger and commanded a platoon in the 10th Mountain Division on the border with Pakistan for a grueling 485 days of combat in Afghanistan, receiving two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for suffering a fractured skull in an ambush. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Absurd!’: Sean Parnell Fires Back At Tom Wolf Over Waiting For A ‘Foolproof’ Vaccine)

He’d planned to make the military his career, but his injuries forced him into medical retirement. Sean decided to tell the story of his men, writing the huge New York Times bestseller “Outlaw Platoon: Heroes, Renegades, Infidels, and the Brotherhood of War in Afghanistan.”

No longer able to serve in the military, Sean was not done with service. Working with veterans’ groups, Sean became a novelist. Then, after a surprise public nudging by President Donald Trump (at an event in Pittsburgh Parnell wasn’t even attending), he decided to run for Congress and continue his service to the country. (RELATED: Army Ranger Veteran Sean Parnell Announces 2020 Congressional Run)

It’s a fascinating, moving and revealing interview with a true American hero and success story.

Watch the Sean Parnell interview:

Listen to the whole show:

