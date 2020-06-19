‘Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini Once Threatened To ‘Beat The F–k Out Of’ Weinstein

James Gandolfini at one time threatened to “beat the fuck out of Harvey Weinstein” over “The Sopranos” star needing to making a late-show appearance.

“He [Gandolfini] said, ‘Harvey Weinstein keeps calling, he wants me to do Letterman and I said no,'” James former co-star Steve Schirripa shared during his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“And he [Weinstein] got fucking nasty with Jim,” he added. “And Jim said, ‘I will beat the fuck out of Harvey Weinstein! He fucking calls me again, I will beat the fuck out of him!'” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

Schirripa continued, while noting that Gandolfini said, “‘For the money he paid me, I’m not fucking doing it!’ Swear to God. And this is before all the Harvey Weinstein shit when he was still king shit.”

It all reportedly stemmed from the late “Sopranos” star refusal to to go on “The Late Show with David Letterman” to promote the movie “Killing Them Softly” distributed by the disgraced movie mogul‘s company. Steve said that James didn’t like to go on those shows because he didn’t think he was “interesting” and only ever did a sit-down interview on 60 Minutes.

For those that might not recall, Gandolfini died in 2013. He was 51.