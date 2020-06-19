President Trump Warns ‘Looters And Lowlifes’ Against Disrupting Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump told “protesters” and “anarchists” not to disrupt his upcoming rally in Tulsa, warning that it “will be a much different scene” then what has occurred in other major cities.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” the president wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “It will be a much different scene!”

The Trump campaign is scheduled to hold its first rally in months Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Tulsa Mayor George T. Bynum declared a civil emergency Thursday and imposed a curfew, amid concerns of civil unrest. (RELATED: Report: Trump To Rally With Tommy Tuberville In Jeff Sessions’ HomeTown)

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” Bynum wrote in an executive order.

Protests against racism and police brutality have occurred throughout the country in the aftermath of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths, with many of the demonstrations turning violent. (RELATED: Poll: Patriotism In The US Falls To Record Low, Less Than Half Polled ‘Extremely Proud’ To Be American)

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart has also expressed concern about the Trump campaign’s ability to safely hold the rally amid the pandemic. The Trump campaign has pledged to provide hand sanitizer, masks, and temperature checks to all rally goers, and has recommended they follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.