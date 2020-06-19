Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Is Reportedly Good To Go After Hip Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly ready to start slinging it.

Tua suffered a brutal hip injury during his final season at Alabama, but the Dolphins still took him fifth overall. Now it sounds like he won't miss any time at all.

“Sounds like all systems go medically as well for Tua, which is what they [the Dolphins] expected,” Ian Rapoport said during a recent appearance on the NFL Network.

You can watch his full comments below.

From NFL Now: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was in the building for Miami, as their medical people are allowed to take a look at him as he continues to rehab his hip. pic.twitter.com/QS44jKp2jC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2020

When the Dolphins took Tua, I thought there was a very real chance they’d sit him for a bit so that he could learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick and develop at his own pace.

I no longer think that at all. I believed that because I didn’t think he’d be ready by week one.

The calculations have clearly changed. Now, Tua is going to be ready to roll week one, and that means he’s absolutely in the conversation to start immediately.

I’m not saying that will happen, but you have to give him the chance if you’re the Dolphins. You just have to. You didn’t burn the fifth pick on him for Tua to ride the bench.

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s a very good chance Tua is the starter for the Dolphins sooner than later.