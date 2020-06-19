Tucker Carlson: Democrats Are Rebounding Because ‘Republicans Ran Away’ From Riots And Violence

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Friday that the principal reason for recent Democratic Party success is because “Republicans ran away” when faced with the escalating crisis of violence and looting in America’s cities.

“You vote for Republicans to protect you from this but when the moment of crisis came, Republicans ran away,” Carlson told viewers on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson recounted the protests across America that degenerated into rioting and looting and finally to citizens being “beaten and murdered.”

“Works of public art were destroyed by the score. America’s history … was plundered and completely rewritten by illiterate vandals.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matters Believes In Force … When They Want Something They Take It’)

Carlson noted that the Democrats seemed “helplessly disorganized” and obsessed with alleged Russian meddling and impeaching President Donald Trump while appearing “totally ineffective as a political party.”

“These people couldn’t organize your kids birthday party, they didn’t make their beds this morning. And yet suddenly, out of nowhere, they roared back and took over the country. They did it in less time than it takes most people to go on spring vacation … There was no opposition to their power grab.”

The Fox News host claimed the GOP “surrendered on day one without a fight” when peaceful protest became violent political action and an “autonomous zone” in Seattle, betraying the “millions of people who regularly vote for the Republican Party precisely because they would like someone to protect this country from the crazed ideologues who seek to destroy it.”

Carlson argued that instead of defending their supporters, Republicans “did everything possible to accommodate the demands of the people tormenting them … They blamed the cops. They didn’t blame the rioters, they blamed the cops.” (RELATED: Seattle Councilmember Says She Can’t Figure Out Why ‘Looting Bothers People’ When People Are ‘Dying Every Day)

Carlson insisted the Republicans should have defended “the principle of equality under the law” but didn’t. Graffiti is seen on a burned out 7Eleven after riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Four police officers were reportedly shot in St. Louis overnight during violent clashes with protesters leading to looting and damage to local businesses. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

“So what should we conclude from what we just saw?” Carlson asked. “The message unfortunately could not be clearer. Voting is for fools … Voting doesn’t work. But when you riot and you burn things and you hurt people, you get a very different response — when you do those things, our leaders snap to attention,” he said.

“That’s the most dangerous possible message you can send because it guarantees more violence.”