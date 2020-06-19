Washington Huskies Have 0 Coronavirus Cases

The Washington Huskies reportedly have zero coronavirus cases.

According to Christian Caple, the Huskies announced Thursday that the program is completely clean from the virus.

Per a UW spokesperson, there were zero positive COVID-19 cases among the 80 student-athletes tested Monday upon their return to campus. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) June 18, 2020

Finally, we have some good news in the war against coronavirus! It’s about damn time we hear of a program being good to go.

We’ve had a stream of stories of programs with players testing positive and some of them are just being obliterated by the virus.

Texas had 13 cases! Yes, the Longhorns had 13 positive tests among football players!

Texas announces 13 players tested positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/MbS2fxVagJ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 18, 2020

It’s about time we heard of a program being completely clean from coronavirus and I couldn’t be happier for the Huskies.

Now, the key will be making sure all the athletes stay clear of the virus going forward. I’m sure Washington has protocols in place and players will need to follow them.

Keep up the good energy, Washington. There’s no doubt at all that we need more of it!