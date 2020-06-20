Black Bears Climb A Tree With Hunters Sitting In It

A video of black bears running up a tree is making the rounds online.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of two black bears running up into a tree that had two hunters sitting in it. At one point, a bear is literally staring one of the hunters down.

Give it a watch below. It's pretty incredible.

At that moment they all shit their pants @stooloutdoors pic.twitter.com/XxYMM2MLiC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 20, 2020

Honestly, I don't know much about bears, but I'm pretty sure it's never a good thing when a bear of any kind is in your grill.

Now, would it be substantially worse if it was a grizzly? Sure, but it's still not ideal to have a black bear staring you down.

What do you even do in that situation? What do you do if a bear decides it wants to get in your tree and have a staring contest?

I’m honestly not sure. I feel like touching it is a really bad idea. That seems like a great way to get yourself into some hot water.

Luckily, the bears just left. What a wild and crazy moment!