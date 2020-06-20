Lions DC Says Jeff Okudah Is ‘Driven Like Few Men’

It sounds like the Detroit Lions are incredibly impressed with Jeff Okudah’s work ethic.

Okudah was taken third overall in the 2020 NFL draft, and the former Ohio State star defensive back will need to play immediately. It sounds like he’s ready to put in the work. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s driven like few men I’ve been around in this profession … The guy, he’s nonstop, to the point where it’s like, ‘Jeff, can we not talk about football for like five minutes? Do you do anything else? Like, what are we doing?’ That’s how he’s wired,” defensive coordinator Cory Undlin told the media when discussing the young rookie, according to The Detroit News.

This is music to my ears. We need Okudah to play immediately. Our secondary has some massive holes to fill after Darius Slay went to the Eagles.

By all accounts, it sounds like the former Buckeyes DB is more than up to the challenge. Football is all about how much work you’re willing to put in.

You get out of it what you put in, and it sounds like Okudah is ready to put in a lot.

I can’t stress this enough. If Okudah isn’t ready to go, then the Lions will get their secondary torched. It’s really that simple.

That might sound harsh, but it’s truly that simple.

Let’s hope he shows up and shows out. If not, then we’re in big trouble.