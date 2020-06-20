‘Look At This!’: Trump Supporters In Line For Tulsa Rally Heckle CNN Reporter

President Donald Trump supporters waiting in line for a rally in Tulsa Saturday, heckled a CNN reporter with shouts of “fake news.”

“A lot of people harassing the CNN reporters here. A guy putting the ‘fake news’ sign right behind [the camera]. Look at this!” a man recording the encounter can be heard saying.

The crowd can be heard booing and shouting insults while following the journalist.

Trump has often referred to CNN as a “fake news” outlet and has had a running battle with White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Republican Tulsa Mayor George T. Bynum declared a civil emergency Thursday and initially imposed a limited curfew as supporters of President Donald Trump gathered for their first rally in months due to the coronavirus lockdown. He cancelled the curfew on Friday.

Bynum suggested that the city could expect civil unrest both inside and in the areas surrounding the rally with huge crowds on hand for event, as well as anti-Trump demonstrations.

Trump moved the date of the rally from Friday, June 19 to Saturday because of the Juneteenth holiday that commemorates slaves freed in Texas following the final surrender of hold-out Confederate forces to the Union Army. (RELATED: President Trump Warns ‘Looters And Lowlifes’ Against Disrupting Tulsa Rally)

Health officials have also been nervous about the potential for the event to spread the COVID-19 virus in the city. A group attempted to sue the Trump campaign to force organizers to impose strict social distancing measures but was unsuccessful.

The rally is scheduled for the BOK Center, which can seat approximately 20,000 people — but at least 100,000 are in town to attend, according to Fox News. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has indicated that rally attendees will have their temperatures taken and receive hand sanitizer and a mask upon admittance. (RELATED: ‘Of Course Not’: Fauci Says He Would Not Attend Trump Rally Over Coronavirus Fears)

Parscale said that more than one million Trump supporters have applied to attend the rally.

Tulsa County reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on June 12.