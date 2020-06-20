Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Told Xi And Modi He Would Moderate India-China Border Conflict If Necessary

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20:President Donald Trump stops to speak to the media in the rain on the South Lawn of the White House as he prepares to depart aboard Marine One for a rally in Tulsa, OK, on June 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. The rally is Trump's first in months since the coronavirus lockdown and his campaign acknowledged that six staff members had tested positive for the virus during routine screening. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump is willing to act as a mediator in the escalating, deadly conflict at the India-China border, he told the Daily Caller in an exclusive Oval Office interview.

Trump spoke with the Caller for more than an hour Friday evening on a variety of issues, including racial inequality, coronavirus, advertising boycotts, John Bolton and the 2020 election. He explained that though he spoke with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue “neither party has asked us to get involved.”

“I have agreed to mediate if they want it,” Trump stated. “I’m a good mediator, but there’s a lot of anger there.” (RELATED: 20 Indian Soldiers Reportedly Killed In Multi-Hour Border Clash With China Involving Clubs And Rocks)

President Donald Trump sits down for an Oval Office interview with Daily Caller's Christian Datoc, Vince Coglianese, and Geoff Ingersoll (White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald Trump sits down for an Oval Office interview with Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc, Vince Coglianese, and Geoff Ingersoll (White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

More than 20 Indian soldiers and multiple Chinese soldiers were killed Monday in what is now the deadliest clash between the two nations in the past 50 years. Trump noted that the countries have “an agreement not to use guns” and that deaths were caused by “clubs, and nailed bats.”

“This was, you could say more violent than guns,” he continued. “This was terrible.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘A Much Dirtier Game’ — Trump Wants To ‘Get Involved’ In Making Advertiser Boycotts Illegal)

“Now you’re getting back to old-style warfare from hundreds of years ago.”

Daily Caller will be publishing additional selections from the interview with the president in the coming days.