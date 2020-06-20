Former Florida State Linebacker Kendrick Scott Starts Petition To Change The Name Of Doak Campbell Stadium

Former Florida State linebacker Kendrick Scott wants the name of Doak Campbell Stadium changed.

According to CollegeFootballTalk, Scott has started a petition to change the name of FSU’s stadium, which is named after former university president Doak S. Campbell. He wants it renamed after former FSU star Charlie Ward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The petition reads in part:

The stadium at FSU was named after Doak Campbell a former FSU President. While the tradition has been preserved, in reflection his non-inclusive views of blacks as a segregationist is divisive, therefore his name should be removed from a stadium that has been home to many Black football players helping to build the school and the tradition to what it has become today: a national treasure.

Should FSU change the name of their iconic football stadium? That’s up for the school to decide, but this is a dangerous road to travel.

Judging people from decades or hundreds of years ago by the standards of today is a very bad idea. Under that standard, very few (if any at all) historical figures will be in good standing.

The big beef here is that Campbell was a segregationist. Obviously, that’s not acceptable and it’s not good. However, does that mean the stadium name should be changed?

If so, where does it end? Is there any ending at all or do we just purge history of anyone who did anything wrong?

I’m not sure that’s a journey anyone wants to take.

As I said above, it’s ultimately going to be up to the good people at FSU to decide what they want to do, but I can promise you that judging historical figures by the standards of today is a dangerous game to play.