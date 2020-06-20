Jack Coan Vs. Graham Mertz Ranks As The Biggest Quarterback Battle In The Big 10

Jack Coan vs. Graham Mertz is viewed as the biggest quarterback battle in the Big 10.

According to Sports Illustrated, the two Wisconsin passers will have the biggest and most important battle at the position in the B1G.

Coan started every game in 2019, but Mertz is ready and waiting in the wings.

I 100% agree with Sports Illustrated ranking Mertz vs. Coan as the most important quarterback battle in the B1G.

Now, just because I think it’s the most important doesn’t mean that I think we’re going to see a huge change from 2019.

You have to remember that a young quarterback needs as many reps as possible to get ready for the season. The Badgers didn’t get spring ball because of coronavirus.

That’s a serious problem for Mertz. He now has to make up a ton of ground and he has to do it in a short period of time.

For that reason, I still think Chryst rides with Coan under center to open the year.

Having said that, we’re going to see Mertz take way more snaps than he did during his redshirt season. That much is for sure.

I think there’s a very high chance we see him get worked in a couple drives a game. His upside is just too good to keep him on the bench.

Chryst will 100% find a way to work him in if he’s ready to roll.

We’ll see what happens, but no matter who the Badgers go with, I have complete confidence they’ll get the job done.