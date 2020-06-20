Editorial

Basketball Star Kobe King Won’t Transfer To Nebraska

NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Wisconsin

(Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

Basketball star Kobe King won’t transfer to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

According to a release from Fred Hoiberg and the program, King won’t be joining the Cornhuskers after initially committing to Nebraska when he left Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly just feel bad for Kobe King. The dude has all the talent in the world, and has NBA athleticism. Yet, there’s clearly something going on.

He just up and quit the Badgers in the middle of the season, and the entire situation was engulfed by chaos.

Now, after initially committing to Nebraska, he’s no longer going to play for the Cornhuskers. You have to wonder if he’ll ever play again.

He was the most naturally gifted and talented player on the Badgers before he left. Yet, he just couldn’t get it together.

Now, he’s stepping away from Nebraska. I hope I’m wrong, but I think there’s a very real chance Kobe King has played his last game of major college basketball.

It’s truly a shame because he has an unreal amount of talent.