Basketball Star Kobe King Won’t Transfer To Nebraska

Basketball star Kobe King won’t transfer to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

According to a release from Fred Hoiberg and the program, King won’t be joining the Cornhuskers after initially committing to Nebraska when he left Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kobe King will not attend Nebraska next season due to personal reasons, the school announced. He had transferred from Wisconsin back in January and committed to Nebraska in February. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 19, 2020

Statement from Fred Hoiberg:

“Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons. We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.” #Huskers — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) June 19, 2020

I honestly just feel bad for Kobe King. The dude has all the talent in the world, and has NBA athleticism. Yet, there’s clearly something going on.

He just up and quit the Badgers in the middle of the season, and the entire situation was engulfed by chaos.

Now, after initially committing to Nebraska, he’s no longer going to play for the Cornhuskers. You have to wonder if he’ll ever play again.

He was the most naturally gifted and talented player on the Badgers before he left. Yet, he just couldn’t get it together.

Now, he’s stepping away from Nebraska. I hope I’m wrong, but I think there’s a very real chance Kobe King has played his last game of major college basketball.

It’s truly a shame because he has an unreal amount of talent.