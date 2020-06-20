REPORT: At Least 30 LSU Football Players Are In Coronavirus Quarantine

A large portion of LSU’s football team is in coronavirus quarantine.

According to Sports Illustrated, “at least 30” members of the Tigers have been placed into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus or being in contact with those who had. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some of the players are being isolated and quarantined after visiting nightclubs around campus.

You thought Clemson’s situation was bad? Folks, LSU just put “at least 30” members of the Tigers in quarantine.

This is about as bad as it gets. Granted, we don’t know how many are positive and how many are doing it as a precaution, but it’s not good either way.

We’re talking about a substantial chunk of the roster.

Stuff like this makes me very worried about the upcoming college football season. I just don’t know how you can play football if you have to quarantine a quarter of a team.

What if this had happened in October or November? Would the Tigers be able to take the field?

This is a bad situation down in Baton Rouge, and it makes me think we’re in for a rollercoaster ride over the next couple weeks.

Hopefully, the situation doesn’t get worse. If it does, then the season is in serious jeopardy.