LSU Might Make Football Fans Wear Masks At Games During The 2020 Season

LSU fans might have to wear masks if they want to go to a football game this season.

Athletic director Scott Woodward said during an interview with Paul Finebaum that mandating masks during the 2020 season for fans in the stands is “definitely in play” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that the medical experts will provide guidance on what to do.

LSU AD Scott Woodward tells us requiring fans to wear masks to Tiger Stadium this fall is “definitely in play,” and says they would listen to medical experts for guidance on it. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 19, 2020

Well, mandating masks might not be great, but it’s better than nothing. Will people complain about having to wear a mask?

Sure. Will they complain more if they’re not allowed to attend LSU football games at all? Without a doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jun 12, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT

At the end of the day, I think it’s fair to say college football fans are willing to sacrifice a lot in order to make sure games happen.

If we have to wear masks, then we’ll do it. Will we be happy about it? Almost certainly not, but I’d rather wear a mask at a game than be banned entirely during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on May 21, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

We’ll see what the Tigers decide to do, but wearing a mask isn’t the biggest price to pay in order to have football.