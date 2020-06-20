REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Multiple Players With Coronavirus

Multiple members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have coronavirus.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “at least two” players on the team have tested positive for the virus. A coach on the team already tested positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At least two Buccaneers’ players now have tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. Earlier this week one Buccaneers’ coach tested positive and two other assistants were quarantined. So add Tampa to the growing list of teams and schools with positive COVID-19 tests. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2020

The virus is already hammering college football locker rooms across America, and now it’s making its way around the NFL.

Hopefully, the league is ready to handle the pandemic because I can promise you the Buccaneers won’t be the last team with positive tests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

Luckily for the NFL, the league has more than enough resources to make sure players are kept safe and get proper medical attention.

The key is to isolate anyone who is sick, keep them away from the rest of the team and everything else should be fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Mar 26, 2020 at 6:13am PDT

The last thing these teams need is an infected player spreading it to the rest of the team. Let’s all hope the Bucs have the situation under control. Keep checking back for more coronavirus updates in the world of football when we have them.