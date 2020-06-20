Save Over 70% On These Luxurious Bamboo Sheets That Will Keep You Cool This Summer

If your sheets have at least one stain and a tear or two, perhaps it’s time to treat yourself to an upgrade. And before you start shaking your head at the thought of blowing $100 on new, high-end sheets, perhaps these discounted luxury bamboo sheets can fit the bill.

If falling onto soft, luxurious sheets every night sounds appealing, you’ll definitely want to check out this snuggle-worthy 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set. Comprised of 100% rayon from sustainably sourced bamboo, these sheets are incredibly soft to the touch, no matter how many times you wash them. Thanks to their bamboo make, these sheets are perfect for warm, summer nights since they’re super breathable, keeping you dry and moisture-free as you wander through dreamland. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, meaning you’ll sleep soundly and breathe clearly no matter what season it is.

The 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set comes in a cool gray hue, perfect for a wide range of bedroom decor. And since they’re twice as strong as traditional cotton sheets, you can throw them in the wash over and over again without worrying about them wearing thin or becoming rough. The queen sheet set is also generously sized, perfect for larger mattresses.

Complete with one fitted queen sheet, matching flat sheet, and two standard pillow shams, this 4-Piece Luxury 100% Rayon Bamboo Sheet Set makes for the perfect bedroom accessory — just don’t blame us when you can’t get out of bed in the morning because they’re so soft.

For a limited time, you can snag the 4-Piece Luxury 100% Rayon Bamboo Sheet Set for just $69.99, just over 70% off their regular price!

And, if you need these sheets in a different size or color, you can also browse other options on the same page.

Prices subject to change.

