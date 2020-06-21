‘Please Don’t Filibuster’: Chris Wallace Accuses Mercedes Schlapp Of Denying Empty Seats At Trump Rally

Chris Wallace challenged Trump Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp over the lower-than-expected turnout at Saturday’s Tulsa rally.

Wallace brought up the issue during a segment of “Fox News Sunday,” sparking debate from Schlapp. (RELATED: ‘This Is Just Despicable’: Symone Sanders Lashes Out At ‘Salacious Lie’ That Biden Is Hiding From Voters)

WATCH:

“Mercedes, the Trump campaign said that more than a million people wanted tickets for this rally but we all saw the pictures last night, that the arena was no more than two-thirds full and the outdoor rally that had been planned for the overflow crowd was canceled because there was no overflow crowd. Question, what happened?” Wallace asked.

Schlapp explained that, while there were a large number of RSVPs to the rally, there may have been some people who requested tickets but were concerned about protests in the immediate vicinity of the rally.

“We saw that have an impact in terms of people coming to the rally, but what was amazing, Chris, was the fact that 5.3 million people watched it on all digital media channels. That didn’t even include the TV numbers. We also did a pre-rally show and that was over 2 million viewers,” Schlapp added.

Wallace went on to point out that the main reason it was relevant was the president’s tendency to brag about the number of people who attend his events, adding, “[He] talks about how he can fill in arena and that Joe Biden can’t. He didn’t fill in arena last night — if I may finish, and you guys were so far off that you had planned an outdoor rally and there wasn’t an overflow crowd and watching the coverage and talking to Mark Meredith on the ground today, protesters did not stop people from coming to that rally.”

Schlapp once again argued that people had decided not to come because they were concerned about bringing their families to a rally where dangerous protests could be going on — and then she turned to former Vice President Joe Biden, adding, “Let me make this clear, Joe Biden has an event with empty folding chairs and painted circles on the floor. I’d love to see a Joe Biden rally. Let’s bring it on, because there is no comparison.”

“Mercedes, we’re showing — Mercedes, please don’t filibuster. Please don’t filibuster. We’re showing pictures here and it shows big empty areas, frankly it makes you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened and as far as, you know —” Wallace interrupted.

“We are not denying the reality — I don’t know what you’re saying,” Schlapp replied.

“There are empty seats there,” Wallace said again. “You can’t deny it.”

“I’m going to say this again. The president went out to talk directly to the American people, to talk about the failed record of Joe Biden,” Schlapp said, touting President Trump’s record on the economy and his ability to rebuild it again.

Wallace then accused Schlapp of reverting to a campaign speech and abruptly changed the subject.