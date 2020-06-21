College Football Power Players Voice Concerns Over Whether Or Not The Season Will Happen

The decision makers in college football are starting to get very nervous about the upcoming season.

Pete Thamel published a piece for Yahoo Sports in the aftermath of several programs having positive coronavirus tests, and it painted a very ominous picture of things to come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One unnamed athletic director told him, “I’m way less convinced we will play [football] than I was a few weeks ago.”

An unnamed coach told him, “I think there will be people who’ll be playing football. I just don’t know for how long or how much.”

I wish I could sit here and tell you that I’m feeling good about the season happening as scheduled. I could spin you all some fantasy about how things are going to be just fine.

However, that’s all it’d be. It’d be nothing more than a fantasy at this point. That entire Thamel piece is terrifying for football fans.

There’s very little hope in it, and it most revolves around how the season is in major trouble. If you’re not concerned at this point, then you’re simply not paying attention.

The only upside here is that we’re still a couple months out. Maybe, just maybe, we can get the momentum back on our side by August.

However, at this point, I’m not holding my breath for anything. It seems like things are bound to get worse before they get better.