Trump Tells Rally That He Hasn’t Intervened In Seattle’s CHAZ Because He Wants It To ‘Simmer For A While’

President Donald Trump told a cheering crowd in Tulsa Saturday that he has not intervened in Seattle’s “autonomous zone” because he’s waiting to see what the “radical Democrats will do to our country.”

Trump told the crowd of about 20,0000 that he had not forgotten about the autonomous zone in Seattle that he had promised to address weeks ago.

“I flew in with some of our great congressman who we’re going to introduce in a second. I said ‘congressman, what do you think? I can straighten it out fast, should we go in? … ‘No sir, let it simmer for a while, let them see what radical left Democrats will do to our country,’” Trump explained.

Trump eviscerated Democrats for allowing this to happen. “All of these places I talk about are Democrat, every one of them. I have an offer out, any time you want, we will come in and straighten it out in one hour or less. I may be wrong, but it’s probably better for us to just watch this disaster.” (RELATED: ‘Look At This!’ Trump Supporters In Line At Tulsa Rally Heckle CNN Reporter)

But the president has “watched left-wing radicals burn down businesses, loot buildings, destroy private property, injure hundreds of dedicated police officers. These police officers, they get injured, they don’t complain, they are incredible.”

Trump moved the date of the rally from Friday, June 19 to Saturday because of the Juneteenth holiday that commemorates slaves freed in Texas following the final surrender of hold-out Confederate forces to the Union Army. (RELATED: President Trump Warns ‘Looters And Lowlifes’ Against Disrupting Tulsa Rally)

Trump talked about similar concerns in a recent interview with the Daily Caller.

“Well, because we can do it anytime we want,” Trump answered. “But when I watch, it’s showing how bad that city system of government is because they’re all leftist Democrats running all these places that have these problems.”

“Seattle’s a disaster,” he continued. “Minneapolis has been a disaster,and you know if I didn’t strongly tell them, ‘get the National Guard in there,’ Minneapolis would still be under siege.”