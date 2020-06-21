EXCLUSIVE: Trump Wants To Give Richard Grenell ‘High-Level’ Position

President Donald Trump told the Daily Caller that he would like to elevate former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell to another “high-level” position within the administration.

President Trump spoke with the Caller for more than an hour Friday evening on a variety of issues, including CHAZ, racial inequality, coronavirus, advertising boycotts, John Bolton, China, and the 2020 election.

During his brief time leading the intelligence community, Grenell released documents showing that Former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director James Clapper, and former DNI James Clapper all made requests to unmask Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the waning days of the Obama administration. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Some Governors Made ‘Tragic Mistakes’ In Nursing Homes)

“Give him a breather, and I’d love to have him back,” Trump said of Grenell.

When asked what position he would like to appoint Grenell to, the president said he did not know, but that it would be a “high-level” one. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says He ‘Should Be Back At 100 Percent’ Approval With Black Voters)

“I don’t know, but he’ll come back in some form, at a high level. He was fantastic, the job he did,” Trump added. “He did a fantastic job. So, I believe that justice will be served. I hope that justice will be served, and I believe justice will be served.”

Grenell stepped down from his role as acting DNI earlier in June after former Republican Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe was confirmed by the Senate to take the position. Grenell also served as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany for two years, before stepping down earlier in June.

Grenell still serves in the administration as a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

Daily Caller will be publishing additional selections from the interview with the president in the coming days.