Justin Jaynes Defeats Frank Camacho After Landing Several Brutal Punches

Justin Jaynes lit up Frank Camacho during their Saturday UFC fight.

Jaynes opened up the first round of their Las Vegas bout by just landing several brutal punches to Camacho, and the whole thing was over in less than a minute.

Watch the epic display of punching power below.

One week ago, @JustinJaynesMMA wasn’t on the UFC roster. Today, he’s the proud owner of this nasty standing TKO finish and a UFC win ???? #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/sEFYhnYcpF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

It really doesn’t get too much better than that when it comes to UFC fights. Jaynes cut it loose and ended the whole thing in less than a minute!

The fight didn’t even last a full minute! Stop and think about how wild that is for a moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Jaynes (@jay09mi) on Jun 20, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

Jaynes came out swinging with reckless abandon, and he fought like he was a man with nothing to lose. Clearly, it worked out in his favor because he destroyed Camacho.

Props to him for getting the job done and giving UFC fans something to cheer about.