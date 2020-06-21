Kansas State Halts Football Workouts After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Kansas State has stopped voluntary football workouts because of positive coronavirus tests.

According to ESPN, the university announced Saturday that football activities were suspended after several athletes tested positive for the virus. More than a dozen athletes have the virus, but it’s not known right now how many of them are football players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon,” Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement about the decision to suspend workouts, according to the same ESPN report.

We’re really starting to get close to a situation where the season is at major risk of not happening. I’m not saying that to scare people.

I’m saying that because I’ve noticed a very dramatic shift in the past two weeks on how people are feeling. It seemed like the season was guaranteed to happen in May.

Now, I’m not so sure.

There are growing doubts that college football will happen. Clemson and LSU have been hammered by the virus, confidence is dropping and I no longer believe games are guaranteed. Over the past two weeks, feelings have dramatically shifted among those I’ve spoken with. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 20, 2020

When you have multiple programs suspending workouts, then you’re in a situation that could unravel very quickly.

Remember, Houston already pulled the trigger on doing the exact same.

Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 12, 2020

Hopefully, Kansas State can turn the ship around sooner than later. It sounds like they certainly have their hands full right now dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.