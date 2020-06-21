Editorial

Kansas State Halts Football Workouts After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Kansas State v Texas

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Kansas State has stopped voluntary football workouts because of positive coronavirus tests.

According to ESPN, the university announced Saturday that football activities were suspended after several athletes tested positive for the virus. More than a dozen athletes have the virus, but it’s not known right now how many of them are football players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K-State Football (@kstatefb) on

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon,” Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement about the decision to suspend workouts, according to the same ESPN report.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K-State Football (@kstatefb) on

We’re really starting to get close to a situation where the season is at major risk of not happening. I’m not saying that to scare people.

I’m saying that because I’ve noticed a very dramatic shift in the past two weeks on how people are feeling. It seemed like the season was guaranteed to happen in May.

Now, I’m not so sure.

When you have multiple programs suspending workouts, then you’re in a situation that could unravel very quickly.

Remember, Houston already pulled the trigger on doing the exact same.

Hopefully, Kansas State can turn the ship around sooner than later. It sounds like they certainly have their hands full right now dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.