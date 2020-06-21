Ben Watson And Other NFL Stars Highlight Importance Of Fatherhood In Father’s Day Video

Former New England Patriots player Ben Watson stressed the vital role fathers play in children’s lives in a Father’s Day message released Saturday.

The former tight end and author of the 2017 book, “The New Dad’s Playbook: Gearing Up for the Biggest Game of Your Life,” joined other black football stars and professionals to emphasize the importance of fatherhood to both their families and the larger society in the video “Fathers Are.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Faith, Family, Football: Why New England Patriots Tight End Benjamin Watson Champions Life)

“Fathers are essential to the mental, spiritual, emotional and physical health of life’s greatest gifts, our children,” Watson said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “In a society that sometimes doubts their commitment and their presence, it is imperative that we not only emphasize the importance of this role, but reveal the truth about the amazing men who fill it daily.”

“Everywhere we look,” Watson said in the video, “the impact and influence of fathers is as evident as it is vital to the health and success of children, families, communities, and nations.”

WATCH:

The former tight end was joined by New Orleans Saint and 5-time Pro-Bowl football player Cam Jordan, Grammy Award winning recording artist Lecrae, Fox Sports TV Analyst Chris Broussard, former NFL player Mohamed Massaquoi, Waton’s father, South Carolina pastor Ken Watson, and others.

“Fatherhood is a gift, a blessing, a joy, a responsibility, and a necessity. It’s one of the greatest things you can ever do and fills you with a lifetime’s worth of memories,” Broussard said in a statement. “Our society should do all it can to promote the importance of fathers and to support the development of great fathers.”

Watson has previously emphasized the importance of a strong fatherly presence in children’s lives, and wrote his 2017 book after he realized the “absence of modern resources for new dads” in American society, according to a press release. (RELATED: New England Patriots Player Ben Watson Emphasizes That ‘Men Have To Stand Beside The Women We Impregnate’)

The former NFL player also leads Fellowship of Christian Athletes initiatives, serves as the national spokesman for the Churches Helping Churches Challenge, and serves on the Executive Committee of the NFL Players Association.

WATCH:

