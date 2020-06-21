NFL Players Are Told To Stop Private Group Workouts During Coronavirus Pandemic

NFL players shouldn’t be working out in private groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

NFLPA Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement Saturday telling players to stop private group workouts because of ongoing issues during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The statement comes after several players around the league have tested positive for coronavirus. You can read the full statement below.

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

Right now, the league is gearing up to start bringing players in for camp and things of that nature. Something tells me that the timeline is going to get bumped back.

If players can’t even participate in private workouts, then how the hell are they supposed to engage in team practices?

That doesn’t seem to add up at all.

I thought we were a couple weeks out from team activities starting and players returning to facilities to start working out.

Clearly, that no longer seems to be the case. At this point in time, I’m not even sure when players can realistically return if private workouts are being taken off the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 16, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. It certainly doesn’t seem like things are looking great.