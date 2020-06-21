Editorial

OAN Reporter Chanel Rion Wears Oklahoma State Shirt After Mike Gundy Fiasco

One America News Network Chanel Rion

Chanel Rion (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

One America News Network reporter Chanel Rion showed up to President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally rocking an Oklahoma State shirt.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy found himself getting shredded by the mob after wearing an OAN shirt and had to issue multiple apologies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As what best be described as a troll move, Rion showed up wearing a shirt representing the Cowboys in the home state of Mike Gundy’s team Saturday.

Running out of @one_america_news_ T-shirts here in Tulsa! #trumprally

Was Mike Gundy wearing an OAN shirt the greatest thing that ever happened to the network? It dominated the news cycle for days!

It was being talked about nonstop on ESPN and all over the internet. OAN went from being a relatively unknown conservative news site to being front and center in the world of sports.

It would seem to be a classic example of there’s no such thing as bad press.

I don’t know Rion at all. I’ve never met her, but I think we can agree the OAN reporter seems to have a solid sense of humor.

At the very least, she seems to be very aware of how ridiculous the situation surrounding OAN and Gundy became. As I said at the time and as I believe now, he shouldn’t have apologized.

It was a damn shirt!

 

Props to Rion for giving us something to laugh about! Hopefully, Gundy doesn’t continue his apology tour because it’s just been sad to watch.

