OAN Reporter Chanel Rion Wears Oklahoma State Shirt After Mike Gundy Fiasco

One America News Network reporter Chanel Rion showed up to President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally rocking an Oklahoma State shirt.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy found himself getting shredded by the mob after wearing an OAN shirt and had to issue multiple apologies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

“I was a dumbass. I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt.” Mike Gundy reflects on everything that happened after a picture of him wearing an OAN t-shirt surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/4A9hsiBIdG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 18, 2020

As what best be described as a troll move, Rion showed up wearing a shirt representing the Cowboys in the home state of Mike Gundy’s team Saturday.

You can see it below.

View this post on Instagram Running out of @one_america_news_ T-shirts here in Tulsa! #trumprally A post shared by Chanel Rion (@chanelrion) on Jun 20, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

Was Mike Gundy wearing an OAN shirt the greatest thing that ever happened to the network? It dominated the news cycle for days!

It was being talked about nonstop on ESPN and all over the internet. OAN went from being a relatively unknown conservative news site to being front and center in the world of sports.

It would seem to be a classic example of there’s no such thing as bad press.

I don’t know Rion at all. I’ve never met her, but I think we can agree the OAN reporter seems to have a solid sense of humor.

At the very least, she seems to be very aware of how ridiculous the situation surrounding OAN and Gundy became. As I said at the time and as I believe now, he shouldn’t have apologized.

It was a damn shirt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanel Rion (@chanelrion) on Jan 11, 2020 at 9:48am PST

Props to Rion for giving us something to laugh about! Hopefully, Gundy doesn’t continue his apology tour because it’s just been sad to watch.

H/T: Barstool Sports