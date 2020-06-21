Ole Miss Schedules 2028 Football Game Against Alcorn State

Ole Miss will play Alcorn State in football in 2028.

The Rebels announced that they’ll play the Braves September 9, 2028, and it’ll be the first time Ole Miss will have ever played a HBCU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

Obviously, it’s cool that Ole Miss is going to play an HBCU. That’s neat, and I’m not trying to diminish that at all.

It should go without saying that it’s always cool when you can break barriers and do something new.

Having said that, this is going to be a horrific game to watch. Ole Miss plays in the SEC. They should be doing what Alabama is doing, which means scheduling a packed non-conference slate.

Does Alcorn State fit that mold? Absolutely not.

Any SEC team could play their backups against Alcorn State and still get a win. It wouldn’t even be close. The talent gap is huge.

Again, I’m not knocking the fact the Rebels are playing an HBCU. That’s cool. I’m knocking the fact the game won’t be close, and thus doesn’t do much to help Ole Miss down the stretch.

On a side note, if you’ve never visited Oxford and partied in the Grove, I seriously suggest that you do. It’s pretty awesome and is the second best football atmosphere I’ve ever seen behind only Madison.

Do yourself a favor and check it out at some point in your life!