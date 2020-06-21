Philadelphia Eagles Player Dallas Goedert Sent To The Hospital After Being Punched During Bar Fight

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was sent to the hospital Saturday after a bar fight.

According to NJ.com, the Eagles player was taken to the hospital after being “allegedly sucker-punched unprovoked” by a person at a bar while having dinner with his family. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Mitchell Republic reported that the incident occurred at The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, and that police responded to a call about “people busting glasses and have busted heads.”

Goedert is said to now be doing just fine.

As the Mitchell Republic pointed out, there have been a lot of rumors swirling around about what happened, and it seems to still be very unclear.

All we know for sure is that Goedert is doing well, and it sounds like he’s going to be okay. All things considered, seems like a positive update.

If he was sucker punched during dinner with his family, then I hope like hell the person responsible has the hammer of justice dropped on them.

According to ESPN, one person has been arrested over the alleged incident, but details aren’t really known past that.

Let’s hope Goedert makes a full recovery and is just fine. It sounds like a bad situation that luckily didn’t get much worse.