POLL: 73.4% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

Lots of people think coronavirus will impact the upcoming football season.

As we all know, I’ve been running weekly polls on whether or not the virus will have an impact on the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We had been trending downward in terms of people being worried, but that appears to be over. In the latest post, 73.4% of the 3,805 voters voted that the virus will impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 20, 2020

For comparison, the results in May and early June were substantially lower and not even close to the 70% mark.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 6, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 23, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Yeah, I think you all should start mentally preparing that there are going to be some major changes made during the season.

Two weeks ago, I had a hell of a lot more confidence that the season would happen without issues. Now, it seems like we’re in for a rough time.

View this post on Instagram Here Come The Tigers A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on May 22, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

It’s crazy how in a matter of 14 days we went from having tons of confidence in the games happening to not having nearly as much.

As one college football coach told me yesterday, things certainly don’t seem to be looking good. I’m not sure I could have said it better myself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

There are still more than two months before kickoff rolls around, but we need a major shift in momentum. Right now, things are starting to look bleak.

We need to win this war because America needs football more than ever before.