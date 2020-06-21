REPORT: The NBA Draft Will Be Held October 16

The NBA draft will reportedly be held in October.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the draft will be held October 16 instead of in the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It had previously been reported the draft would be held October 15.

Source: NBA Draft will be on October 16, with early entry deadline on August 17. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2020

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the schedule for the NBA moves forward. With the draft being held in October, when will the next season even begin?

This is such a disaster on every level that it’s hard for me to even put into words how bad it’s going to be for the NBA to figure out moving forward.

Does the schedule shift to the season starting in December? Does it start in January? Does anyone have any idea at all?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

I almost think at this point that it’d be for the best if the league didn’t return and we just reset going into the next season.

I simply don’t see how this ends well, but maybe Adam Silver has a solid idea of what he’s doing. I honestly don’t have a clue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Oct 15, 2019 at 5:55pm PDT

What I do know is that if the NBA finds itself competing with the NFL and college football for ratings, then it’s cooked.

We’ll see how it shakes out, but I’m not optimistic at all.