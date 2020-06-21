San Jose State Spartans Ban ‘Spartan Up’ Gesture Because Of A Racist Hoax

San Jose State will no longer allow the “Spartan Up” gesture at sporting events.

According to SJSUNews.com, the famous symbol, which is meant to look like a spartan helmet, for the schools athletic program is no longer allowed after university president Mary Papazian announced the decision in an email to the student body. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why is it being banned? Well, it’s because it resembles the okay hand sign, which some now claim to be a symbol of white power.

Yes, you read that correctly. SJSU banned an athletic symbol that’s known for being the okay sign because some people think it’s racist.

The SJSUNews.com article literally links to an ADL page talking about how the belief that it represents racism was a hoax started on 4chan.

Congrats, everyone! You banned a hand sign over a hoax! Job well done!

I honestly can’t decide if this is dumber than Florida banning the “Gator Bait” cheer, but it certainly has to be in the conversation.

This cancel culture situation is simply out of control. It’s a hand sign that has been around forever, and a hoax got people to believe it’s racist!

The “Spartan Up” hand gesture will be retired as a San José State tradition because it closely resembles the “white power” hand gesture, announced SJSU President Mary Papazian in a campuswide email Thursday. Full story is linked below!https://t.co/VhzgxKEfR4 pic.twitter.com/BmVIYPBICH — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) June 19, 2020

We’re out here canceling hand signs that are literally not racists at all. Who is offended by the “Spartan Up” gesture? Seriously, who is offended by it?

In an attempt to appease everyone, society has literally gone crazy. It needs to end!